2 in critical condition from separate shootings

Police at the shooting on McLemore Avenue (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night.

Crump Station police officers are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of East McLemore Avenue. One person was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police are also investigating another shooting after a victim appeared at Fire Station #28 on Chelsea Avenue. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, but it's unknown where the shooting took place.

No suspect information is available at this point.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

