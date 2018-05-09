Memphis native makes case for shot with Grizzlies

Nick King, the prodigal son of basketball for Memphis Tigers fans, is on a path that may bring him back home with the Grizzlies.

King signed with the U of M out of high school at East, but he transferred after his sophomore year to the University of Alabama.

A promising start there disintegrated with a respiratory illness that caused him to miss almost a full year.

He finally landed at Middle Tennessee State as a graduate transfer.

That's where he clicked, earning Conference USA Player of the Year honors while becoming that school's first All-American.

King is confident in his chances of making the NBA.

"Yessir I love it here, it's the home city," King said. "The people are great. The coaching staff knows I feel like today was a good workout. You know I did everything I came here to do. I showed how hard I've been working over the last couple of years. And I feel like I have a great opportunity, thank you God."

King is one of 6 players to work out for the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Others include Houston guard Rob Gray, along with former Ole Miss star Terence Davis and Laron Black of Illinois, who prepped at White Station.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.