City council approved $2.5M for Liberty Bowl upgrades

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis City Council approved $2.5 million to spend on improvements to Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The money will be used to upgrade locker rooms, improve the sound system, and other various improvements around the stadium.

City council said the upgrades will make its facilities comparable to other college football stadiums.

