Execution delayed for Memphis man accused of killing girlfriend

A Shelby County man scheduled to be executed Wednesday was issued a stay.

The stay for James Hawkins was formally issued in April.

Hawkins was sentenced to death for the 2007 killing of his girlfriend and the other of his children, Charlene Gaither.

Investigators said Hawkins forced the couple's 12-year-old daughter to help him get rid of her mother's body.

The execution would have been the first in the state of Tennessee since 2009.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.