2 women charged after fighting with students at Memphis high school

Two women are in police custody after fighting with students at Overton High School in East Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said two women, 19-year-old Tiara Patterson and 20-year-old Zquorea Clark, went to the school to help Clark's sister fight a student.

Four 10th grade students were involved in the altercation, and they all received a 180-day suspension from the school.

Patterson and Clark are both charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and aggravated criminal trespassing.

Clark faces an additional charge of carrying a weapon on school property after police found a screw bit on her.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.