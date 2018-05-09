Highway 385 shut down due to investigation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Highway 385 shut down due to investigation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Highway 385 will be shut down Wednesday for an hour due to an investigation. 

Shelby County Sheriff deputies will be investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning

The highway is expected to be back open at 11:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

