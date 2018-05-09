Earle Augustus leaves 103.5 WRBO - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

After more than 20 years, several management changes and a few format changes, Cumulus Media Memphis and Earle Augustus have parted ways.

Augustus' most recent role was Program Director and host of "Love Songs" on Urban AC 103.5 WRBO-FM. He first joined the Memphis radio cluster in 1994 on then Star 98.1 FM, only to be released a few years later.

In 1998, under the Citadel Memphis Radio Group, Augustus returned to the station as one of the original on-air personalities for Soul Classics, 103.5 FM., worked in the role as production director and then afternoon drive on-air personality for the Smooth Jazz station.

In a brief statement, Augustus says, "Looking forward to my next adventure in radio or television."

The company has not named Augustus' replacement.

