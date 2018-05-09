Gas leak forces evacuation of Millington High School - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Gas leak forces evacuation of Millington High School

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Millington High School (Source: Google Maps) Millington High School (Source: Google Maps)
MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

Millington High School was evacuated Wednesday morning.

Millington Fire Department said there was a natural gas leak at the school and the school was evacuated as a result.

Firefighters were able to shut off the gas and make sure the school was safe.

No one was harmed as a result of the leak.

