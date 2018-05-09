Justin Timberlake is hiring, but just for a day.

You can live out your dream as a social media coordinator for Timberlake's "Man of the Woods Tour" through Live Nation Entertainment.

If selected, one person will join the Live Nation social media team for the day at an upcoming concert.

To apply, upload a video to LinkedIn describing how this experience would fuel your passions or boost your career with the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest.

You have until 11:59 pm PT Sunday, May 13 to submit your video. .

