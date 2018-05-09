Summer camp helps children dealing with grief

Methodist Hospice is hosting a free summer camp for children who are dealing with the death of a family member.

For a dozen years, Methodist has organized Camp Bravehearts for kids ages 6 to 16 and other family members dealing with grief.

This year Camp Bravehearts will be located at For The Kingdom Camp in the Memphis community of Raleigh. The camp has lots of open space including a ropes course, zip line, climbing wall and a swimming pool.

For organizers of the camp the goal is to get children to express grief.

“We teach that having emotions and having feelings is okay, said Camp Bravehearts Director Mark Smith. “We help children be able to put a name to the feelings we look for ways to express those feelings and to work through those feelings in ways that are healthy and positive.”

Organizers are hoping for one hundred families this year. To sign up for this free summer day camp July 18 through 20, call 901-818-2105 or click here.

