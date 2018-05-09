Multi-state manhunt ends with 2 in custody for Forrest City officer's homicide

West Memphis Police Department arrested two men they said were involved in the death of a Forrest City police officer, who was struck by a bullet inside his home.

Demarcus Parker, 25, was arrested at his Marion home Wednesday for his involvement in the April 28 murder of officer Oliver Johnson. Parker's specific role in the murder has not been identified.

"Mr. Parker has been one of those chronically that is just chronically...in and around numerous shootings in West Memphis, active involvement in gang activity," West Memphis Police Department Captain Joe Baker said.

Another man, 22-year-old George Henderson of West Memphis, was taken into custody Thursday in Shelby County in connection to the murder.

Officers said Parker and Henderson have been part of the investigation since day one. Now, after a two-week manhunt, both are behind bars.

The shooting happened on the night of April 28. Investigators said officer Oliver Johnson was inside his home playing video games when a gang fight started outside his home.

The feuding gangs opened fire on each other. Bullets from that shootout pierced through the wall of Johnson's apartment, killing the off-duty officer.

"You hate to say, wrong place at the wrong time, but this was actually one of those cases," Baker said.

Investigators believe Parker drove the car that Henderson was in the night of the shooting. They believe the shots Henderson fired are the same ones that killed Johnson.

WMPD previously arrested another suspect in Johnson’s death. After questioning that suspect, they realized they'd arrested the wrong man for the shooting. The charges were later dropped.

