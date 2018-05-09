'Suspicious package’ shuts down Central, Cooper intersection - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

'Suspicious package’ shuts down Central, Cooper intersection

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department investigated reports of a suspicious package near the intersection of South Cooper Street and Central Avenue.

The bomb squad blocked off the area to investigate.

Crews were in the area for hours, but the scene cleared by 4:30 p.m.

MPD has not said what investigators learned about the suspicious item that allowed them to clear the scene.

