Memphis Zoo celebrates Mother's Day weekend with Baby Day

Memphis Zoo is celebrating a special baby-filled Baby Day for Mother’s Day weekend!

"We love Mother's Day! We love Mother's Day, and we love babies here at zoo," assistant curator Chris Baker said.

To celebrate the holiday, the Zoo will have keeper chats, educational opportunities throughout the day on Saturday, and much more!

Zoogoers can catch up with Lua, the baby two-toed sloth, for a special presentation with her keepers in the Zoo’s amphitheater.

Also, making their debut Mother’s Day weekend are the Zoo’s newest warthog babies at the Round Barn.

But you'll even be able to see--for the first time ever--the next babies that will appear at the zoo. The crocodiles at Zambezi Hippo Camp have laid eggs, and they will be on display Saturday.

"The cool thing about crocodile eggs, when they are laid they are exclusively see though. Once they are shown to be fertile you get that dark white banding where the babies is developing," Baker said.

The baby crocodiles will be the first to be born at Memphis Zoo.

Saturday's Mother's Day event is included with general admission to the zoo.

"The zoo is a great place to come! Come on Moms, come on out, enjoy Saturday and then go home and relax for Mother's Day," Baker said.

Schedule of Events:

10 a.m.

Giraffe Chat – Meet our three baby giraffes at the African Veldt

Herpetarium Chat – learn more about Nile crocodile eggs at the Herpetarium

10:30 a.m.

Hippo Chat – Catch up with Baby Winnie at Zambezi River Hippo Camp

11 a.m.

Penguin Chat at Penguin Rock

Spot Nose Guenon Chat – Meet brothers Grommet and Benjamin Button at Primate Canyon

Sea Lion Show at Northwest Passage

11:30 a.m.

Sloth Chat – See Baby Lua up close at the Amphitheater

11:45 a.m.

Warthog Chat at the Round Barn

12 p.m.

Zambezi River Hippo Camp Chat – Meet Maggie, the nyala

12:30 p.m.

Nile crocodile feeding and chat at Zambezi River Hippo Camp

1 p.m.

Stingray Bay Chat and Enrichment – Meet our stingray pups. Additional fee applies: $2/Members $3/Nonmembers

Gorilla Chat at Primate Canyon

1:30 p.m.

Primate Chat – Meet our Francois langur baby Reagan and 1-year-old Ripley In China exhibit

Sea Lion Training Demonstration at Northwest Passage

2 p.m.

Orangutan Chat – Visit Rowan at Primate Canyon

3 p.m.

Sea Lion Show at Northwest Passage

3:30 p.m.

Hippo Chat – See Baby Winnie at Zambezi River Hippo Camp

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.