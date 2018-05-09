Bike rental program launching in Memphis in 2 weeks

A new bike sharing program is set to roll out in Memphis in two weeks.

You may have seen bike stations popping up at in a neighborhood near you.

On Wednesday evening, a few lucky people went on a test drive through downtown on some of the bikes branded with the "I Love Memphis" design.

WMC also got a look inside the warehouse where all of the bikes are being kept until the launch.

As the big launch date nears, technicians are putting the final touches on 600 bikes that will roll out across Memphis.

The bikes are part of Explore Bike Share, a riding sharing program that will launch May 23 and will be located at 60 stations across the city.

Denise Parnell is the group's community engagement manager.

“It's going to roll out starting in South Memphis, Orange Mound, Midtown, and Downtown,” Parnell said.

Parnell said those locations were chosen from community surveys.

“So it's super easy, you can sign up as a member or you can take a daily pass,” Parnell said. “Just walk up to the kiosk, select the bike you want, wave your card over it, order the app -- we have an app too -- and you can get rolling.”

Riders can rent a bike for up to one hour.

“We do have an ability to track bikes and the bike does give you an alert, so it lets you know how your time is running out,” Parnell said.

Once those 60 minutes are up, riders will have to dock the bike at one of the stations and pay $4 for each additional 60 minutes.

Their card will be charged until they return it, explained Parnell.

Memphis is the 50th city with this type of program, and organizers hope the support will be the best so far.

Riders will also be charged a late fee if they don't turn the bike in on time.

To learn more, visit Explore Bike Share’s website.

A few lucky folks headed out for a “slow ride” through downtown #Memphis on bikes (the white bikes with the “I Love Memphis” logo) that are part of the Explore Bike Share program, which launches May 23rd. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/LBLiBHLIZL — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) May 9, 2018

