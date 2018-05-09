Man airlifted to hospital after crash with FedEx truck

A man was rushed to the hospital after colliding with a truck hauling FedEx packages in Southaven.

The accident happened at Goodman and Getwell roads at about 5 p.m.

Police said the driver of a Fiat convertible was trying to make a left turn on yellow, at the same time that tractor-trailer was coming through the intersection.

The driver of the car had to be airlifted to the Regional Medical Center.

FedEx said they are cooperating with police while the crash is investigated.

