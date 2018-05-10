Tigers add Wingett to 2018 basketball class

David Wingett is the final piece of Penny Hardaway's 2018 recruiting puzzle for the University of Memphis.

Wingett, a 6'7" forward from Winnebego, Nebraska, blew up on the recruiting circuit after transferring to Bull City Prep in South Carolina.

When his more than 2,200 career points didn't get him much love from top colleges as a Nebraska prep star, his 47% shooting average the 3-point line grabbed everybody's attention.

Blessed beyond measure to announce that I will be playing for Coach Penny at the University of Memphis!!! Words cannot describe how excited I am apart of the Tiger family! ??????

One City

One team

One goal pic.twitter.com/93WYU6lYvG — david (@wingett_jr) May 9, 2018

After leading his team to Nebraska state championship in 2015, Wingett led his prep school averaging 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

His signing completes new Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway's first recruiting class for next season, which includes 4-Star guards Antwaan Jones of Florida, plus Memphis High School stars Alex Lomax and Tyler Harris, and includes Penny's son Jaden, who prepped at IMG Academy in Florida.

