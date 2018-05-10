Woman threatens clerk with knife after counterfeit money questioned, police say

Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman they said stabbed a store clerk outside a beauty supply store.

Investigators said the woman tried to make a purchase with a counterfeit bill at C and P Beauty Supply on Lamar Avenue.

The clerk then tried to detain the woman, who ran from the business and dropped her phone.

When the man tried to pick up her phone, she took out a kitchen knife and threatened to stab him.

The woman then ran from the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage and is wanted for aggravated assault.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

