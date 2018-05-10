DeNiro, Baldwin raise money for Dem opposing Wicker in MS Senate race

Deniro and Baldwin are raising money for a candidate hoping to usurp Roger Wicker. (Source: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Actors Robert DeNiro and Alec Baldwin are giving some fundraising help to a Democrat hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

Howard Sherman is one of six Democrats in the June 5 primary. He is married to actress Sela Ward, and they have a home near Meridian, Mississippi, where she was raised. The couple previously lived in Los Angeles.

Sherman's campaign spokesman David Davis confirms that DeNiro and Baldwin helped host a cocktail party Tuesday in New York, with suggested campaign donations of $1,000 to $5,400 per person.

Wicker faces one challenger in the GOP primary. He sent out his own fundraising email Wednesday, calling DeNiro and Baldwin "mega liberals" who have insulted President Donald Trump.

