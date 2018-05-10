Another Memphis high school tagged with vulgar graffiti

Graffiti at Melrose High School. (This image has been blurred) (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Another Memphis school was tagged with vulgar graffiti.

Memphis Police Department was called to Melrose High School just after 2:30 Thursday morning after someone saw a vandal spray painting the front door.

The graffiti remained on the door throughout Thursday morning as a crew worked to clean the vulgarity off the doors.

This comes two days after White Station and Whitehaven High Schools were tagged with graffiti.

