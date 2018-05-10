Man indicted for forcing women into prostitution

A Memphis man was indicted for his involvement in sex trafficking.

Randall Ward, 52, was given the indictment Tuesday along with indictments on charges of promoting prostitution and possession of heroin with intent to sell.

Ward was arrested last summer at an East Memphis motel after a woman told police that she and another woman were being forced to work as prostitutes.

Investigators said Ward held the women against their will, kept the money they earned from prostitution, beat them if they did not follow his orders, and controlled the amount of heroin he gave them to feed their addiction.

Ward's bond was set at $150,000.

