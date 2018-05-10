Nine Inch Nails to play Orpheum Theater

Nine Inch Nails will play at Orpheum Theater this fall.

The band will make their Memphis stop on September 24, accompanied by The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Tickets will be on sale for one day only on May 19.

Tickets must be purchased at Halloran Centre Box Office from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. No one will be allowed to wait in line until 6 a.m.

There will be no online tickets available.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.