East High basketball ranked 2nd best in the country

A Memphis high school basketball team received praise as part of a national tour.

MaxPreps ranked East High School as the second best team in the nation. Tennessee Army National Guard Specialist Deandre Calhoun presented the team with the Army National Guard national ranking trophy Thursday morning during a school assembly.

Penny Hardaway was the coach of the team for the championship, but he has since been hired as the head coach of the Memphis Tigers.

The Mustangs won its ninth state championship--the most of any high school in the Volunteer State--with a 67-50 win over Whitehaven on March 17.

Max Preps ranked East High School 0.2 of a point behind Monteverde Academy (in Florida) in its final national rankings--which are calculated by a computer algorithm.

"Each fall, nearly forty thousand varsity basketball teams take the court with the dream of winning a state title. Nationwide, the best-of-the-best qualify for recognition on The MaxPreps Tour of Champions. Together, with the Army National Guard, MaxPreps honors the most outstanding teams in the nation for their state championship performance and elite national level ranking," said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps. "Congratulations to the Memphis East Mustangs players, coaches and fans for an amazing year and for earning the Army National Guard's national rankings trophy."

