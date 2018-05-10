Whitehaven elementary school to close Friday because of A/C prob - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Whitehaven elementary school to close Friday because of A/C problems

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Google Street View) (Source: Google Street View)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Whitehaven elementary school will be closed on Friday because of problems with the air conditioner, according to Shelby County Schools.

Levi Elementary School, located near the intersection of West Levi Road and South 3rd Street, will be closed Friday.

SCS said parents have been made aware of the cancellation so they can make childcare arrangements.

