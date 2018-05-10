Family holds vigil for teen killed in shooting near Crosstown

Loved ones held a candlelight vigil for one of the victims of the shooting near Crosstown Concourse on Sunday night.

Dejuan Hill was one of the six victims, and May 10 would have been his 19th birthday.

Hill was killed Sunday night when a gold-colored sedan, which was seen on a surveillance camera, firing shots into the car Hill was riding in.

All six people inside that car were injured, including a 14-year-old.

Five of the victims were rushed to Regional Medical Center, where 18-year-old Deandre Rogers also died. Friends said Deandre graduated last year from Kipp Memphis Collegiate Academy.

Two of the other victims have been released from the hospital, according to friends.

It's been five days and still no word of any arrests. Now, Dejuan’s mother Talisha Brooks pleads to the public to help find her son's killer.

Thursday, family and friends held a bittersweet birthday celebration for a young man gone too soon.

Just like any other birthday party, there were candles, singing “Happy Birthday,” and balloons in Dejuan’s favorite color--blue.

“He would have loved this because he loved attention and fun stuff and happy stuff.,” Talisha said.

The only thing missing is Dejuan himself.

His birthday party also served as a vigil in the very spot where he was gunned down Sunday night.

Dejuan's sister Tamesha was the last family member to speak to him.

“I stood at the car window and I told my brother to be careful,” Tamesha said. “He said ‘I'm just going downtown,’ and I said ‘brother be careful’ and he said ‘I'm OK, I'm good.’"

“He's not that type of person,” his father Dejuan Bobo said. “He had to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Dejuan's mother said police told her there have been positive leads but still no arrests.

As she celebrates her son’s life, she also pleads for the public to help find his killer.

“If you know anything please give us justice, those people deserve to be off the streets,” Talisha said.

No arrests have been made in this case, and the motive for the shooting is also unknown.

If you have any additional information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

