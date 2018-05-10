FedEx files $1M permit for FedEx Express building - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

FedEx files $1M permit for FedEx Express building

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

FedEx continues to upgrade and modify its buildings in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, a $1 million permit has been filed for "interior modification" for the FedEx Express building on Tchulahoma Road.

In March, FedEx announced a plan to invest $1 billion into its Memphis hub located at the Memphis International Airport.

Construction on that project is anticipated to start in 2019.

