Memphis hospital in need of modernization

Regional Medical Center could soon undergo significant renovations.

Regional One Health, the group that owns and operates the Memphis hospital, said it is looking to initiate a major redevelopment plan for Regional Medical Center.

Hospital officials said many of the buildings at the hospital are 40-50 years old and in need of modernization.

Those buildings will need to be torn down and built brand new, according to leaders in the hospital.

Regional One Health released the following statement about the need for redevelopment:

"Regional One Health’s main campus in the medical district is comprised of several buildings providing inpatient and outpatient health services to this community. This location is home to specialized services in trauma, burn, neonatal care and high-risk obstetrics that are unique in this region. The buildings on this campus are aging and in need of modernization. Because of the age of the buildings, building new and tearing down some of the old is a possible solution. Regional One Health and Shelby County leaders have had ongoing conversations about the health system’s future facility needs. We are committed to remaining in the medical district and creating efficient spaces for patient care."

