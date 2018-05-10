Students visit Orpheum Theatre for Memphis in May

Hundreds of students experienced music from Czech Republic as part of this year's Memphis In May festival.

More than 19 bus loads of students from public and private schools in Memphis visited Orpheum Theatre to experience the world renown Epoque Quartet.

The students were treated with a performance of "One Night in Prague: A Sensory Celebration."

"It's a beautiful building and it's something they haven't experienced--and then they hear a type of music that they may not have heard before and sit through a concert and see these masterful musicians," Memphis In May Marketing Director Robert Griffin said.

Sales and sponsorships for the month-long festival support these type of field trips.

One Night in Prague: A Sensory Celebration of the Czech Republic is open to the public Thursday night. Click here for tickets.

