Anniversary of historic Mississippi River flooding

Thursday, May 10 marked the seventh anniversary of the historic crest of the Mississippi River in Memphis.

The river crested at 47.03 feet, making it the second highest crest recorded in Memphis, just shy of the 47.8 ft crest in 1937.

Tom Lee Park was under water, forcing Memphis in May officials to move the World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest to Tiger Lane.

Nearly 1,300 homes were evacuated in Memphis due to the river flooding.

Towns and communities all along the river from Missouri to Louisiana were impacted by the swollen river.

Casinos that lined the river in Tunica, MS were closed as were many roads along and the river.

Flooding began in mid April as a result of of a major storm system that produced one of the largest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history along with excessive rainfall in the Midwest and lower Mississippi River Valley.

That was followed by two more major weather systems that produced more tornadoes and flash flooding followed by a fourth system in late April that produced more devastating and deadly tornadoes and flooding in the Mississippi River Valley and southeastern U.S.

Those storm systems combined with a rapid snow melt in the upper Mississippi River Valley and Midwest created what would be a scenario for the historic flooding along the river and what hydrologist called a 500-year flood.

