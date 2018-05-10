3 arrested after scuffle with police

Three people are behind bars after getting into a scuffle with police.

It happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. outside the Motel 6 on East Brooks Road, near the airport.

Memphis Police Department said officers with the Raines Station Task Force attempted to pull over a Chevy Malibu at the intersection of Brooks and Millbranch.

The suspects kept driving before finally pulling into the Motel 6 parking lot.

Officers approached the car, and investigators said one of the suspects appeared to reach for something.

That's when the officers grabbed the suspect out of the car and a scuffle started.

After police subdued the man, they said they found a loaded gun on him.

Other suspects took off and had to be chased down.

No officers were injured.

Three people are in police custody. We are waiting for MPD to release their names and the charges they face.

