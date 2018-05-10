Pedestrian struck by car in critical condition - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A person is in critical condition after being hit by a car Thursday night, Memphis Police Department confirmed.

Officers blocked off part of Jackson Avenue near Orchi Road in North Memphis while they investigated.

The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

It’s unknown if the driver will face any charges.

