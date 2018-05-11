A look inside Crosstown High School - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A look inside Crosstown High School

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new high school within Crosstown Concourse is almost ready for students.

New photos show the progress done on classrooms and a chemistry lab.

Crosstown High School will run as a public charter school, starting with 150 ninth graders in August.

An additional grade will be added each year after that until 9-12 grades are represented.

