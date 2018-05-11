Woman shot, killed in Southaven

A woman was shot and killed in Southaven on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:40 on McGowan Drive, located several blocks from Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Officers arrived to find the woman--identified as 57-year-old Brenda Wright--dead at the scene.

"I thought this neighborhood was safe, and look what's happened," neighbor Carolyn Riffe said.

Neighbors gathered outside Friday trying to wrap their heads around how their normally quiet neighborhood found itself at the center of a murder investigation.

"I came to my front door to make sure it was locked because I'm in and out, and I saw the [police] over there and I knew something had happened somewhere," neighbor Lynda Jackson said.

A man who said he's Wright's son didn't want to be on camera, but said his mom was shot in the head, and he doesn't know who would want to hurt her.

A neighbor said they heard three gunshots.

Southaven Police Department drove around the area on McGowan Drive closely watching the crime scene.

As the community grapples with the "hows" and "whys" surrounding this crime, neighbors said they'll stay vigilant.

"I like my place, and I ain't scared. It's not going to scare me out," Jackson said.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

If you know anything about this crime, call DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

