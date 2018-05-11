NCAA rules 5 former Ole Miss players immediately eligible

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The NCAA ruled five former Mississippi players will be allowed to play this season after transferring, granting waivers under a recently revised rule that was used to make quarterback Shea Patterson immediate eligibility at Michigan.

UCF receiver Tre Nixon, Houston safety Deontay Anderson, Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jack DeFoor, UAB linebacker Jarrion Street and Nebraska linebacker Breon Dixon will all be eligible to play for their news teams this season.

Attorney Tom Mars, who was advising all the Ole Miss except Dixon, said the waivers all went through the same process as Patterson's. The NCAA tweaked its waiver process to allow players who were in good standing at their previous school to be immediately eligible at their new school if the original school does not oppose the transfer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.