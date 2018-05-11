Senior rides steer to school on last day of class

A Mississippi high school senior rode to school Friday on the back of a steer.

Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia, Mississippi, has an annual tradition where the seniors are allowed to "drive" to school in whatever they choose.

This year, Levi Lipscomb, a fourth generation cattle man with Lipscomb Brothers Livestock, got creative.

Levi saddled up his Brahman steer named Plunk and took off to class!

Plunk was a good sport about the whole thing, plus he didn't have to stay at school for the day. Plunk was comfortably placed back into a trailer and taken back to his home after finishing his unique transportation duties.

