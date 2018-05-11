5 Great Things: Teacher Appreciation Week - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

5 Great Things: Teacher Appreciation Week

Courtney Love (Source: WMC Action News 5) Courtney Love (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

As the school year winds down, it's not too surprising that most of the 5 Great Things this week have to do with students and teachers.

Teachers receive discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week

It was Teacher Appreciation Week, and to show appreciation for their hard work, businesses across the Memphis-area offered special discounts for teachers to enjoy, exclusively for them.

Memphian part of all-female flight deck crew aboard Navy ship

Madison Bird, of Memphis, was recognized for being a part of, most likely, the first all-female flight deck crew aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. The crew facilitated every aspect of launch and landing while deployed since October.

14-year-old joins Grizzlies at NBA Draft Lottery

Grizzlies Prep Academy Student scholar Courtney Love will travel to Chicago to represent the Grizzlies at the NBA Draft Lottery ceremony as a reward for his reading improvements, and the help he provides for his mom, who is blind.

4th graders learn life skills, golf through new program

Twenty-five fourth grade students from five different Shelby County Schools spent the past several weeks learning the game of golf thanks to Memphis Athletic Ministries and the Rotary Club.

Memphis high school senior named Presidential Scholar

And congratulations to Rachel Fan of White Station High School, one of two Tennessee high school students named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly