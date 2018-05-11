5 Great Things: Teacher Appreciation Week

As the school year winds down, it's not too surprising that most of the 5 Great Things this week have to do with students and teachers.

It was Teacher Appreciation Week, and to show appreciation for their hard work, businesses across the Memphis-area offered special discounts for teachers to enjoy, exclusively for them.

Madison Bird, of Memphis, was recognized for being a part of, most likely, the first all-female flight deck crew aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. The crew facilitated every aspect of launch and landing while deployed since October.

Grizzlies Prep Academy Student scholar Courtney Love will travel to Chicago to represent the Grizzlies at the NBA Draft Lottery ceremony as a reward for his reading improvements, and the help he provides for his mom, who is blind.

Twenty-five fourth grade students from five different Shelby County Schools spent the past several weeks learning the game of golf thanks to Memphis Athletic Ministries and the Rotary Club.

And congratulations to Rachel Fan of White Station High School, one of two Tennessee high school students named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

