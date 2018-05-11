TDOT construction prompts lane closures overnight on I-240

There will be major lane closures on Interstate 240 near Poplar Avenue on Friday night.

For the past several months, the $54 million construction project has impacted your morning, afternoon, and evening commute.

Well, get ready, because starting Friday at 9 p.m., TDOT crews will shut down two lanes on I-240 eastbound.

The closure is located down toward Mt. Moriah and even 385 and headed toward Walnut Grove.

This will last until 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

TDOT crews are replacing four bridges built in 1968.

Alternate routes include taking Mt. Moriah and traveling northbound over to Ridgeway to Poplar Avenue.

If you are traveling 385 westbound, go northbound over to Ridgeway to Poplar Avenue and because you won’t have access to Poplar Avenue, use Walnut Grove. It goes eastbound and westbound.

Be careful as you head out.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.