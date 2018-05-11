MLGW seeks to cool off seniors with free A/C

With record heat already blistering the Mid-South, Memphis, Light, Gas and Water is stepping up to help.

MLGW's Play It Cool initiative is working to bring relief to seniors who live without air conditioning.

Friday, MLGW teamed up with The Neighborhood Christian Center to host a screening and application process to get seniors signed up for Play It Cool.

"It's so important for us and everyone to have some air conditioning in their homes. The temperatures are rising right now, and we don't want anything to happen to someone," Beverly Perkins with MLGW said. "Our seniors and disabled are a very vulnerable population, and we just want to make sure they are taken care of."

Play It Cool is an annual initiative that provides free window air conditioning units to qualifying seniors.

"In order to qualify, you need to be 60 years old or older. If you are disabled, we do need some verification of that. Low income--we do have some income guidelines--and be a MLGW customer residing in Shelby County," Perkins said.

MLGW has around 200 air conditioner units. The company hopes to donate each and every one to a senior in need.

If you missed Friday's sign-up event, there's another one coming up in June.

"I love it. I'm glad I came. I got a lot of free stuff and I will receive an air conditioner," Dorothy Sue Perkins said.

Applicants for the “Play It Cool” Program may also contact the Neighborhood Christian Center’s hotline number at (901) 881-6013 for a pre-recorded message detailing the necessary qualifications and credentials for eligibility.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.