1 lane open following crash on I-55

Interstate 55 southbound closed temporarily following a multi-car crash Friday during rush hour.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 7, which is near 3rd Street.

All southbound lanes were closed for an hour. At 5:30, first responders were able to open one lane of southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic is unaffected.

