Beale Street Landing will not have restaurant in 2018

Following lengthy struggles, Beale Street Landing will not have a restaurant this year.

The Director of External Affairs for Memphis Riverfront said the restaurant has not been able to figure out a way to be financially viable this year.

However, the building will still be open for public use. That means if you want to book it for weddings or events--you can.

Beale Street Landing will be the hub for volunteers at Memphis in May.

