Community prepares to say goodbye to Forrest City officer shot, killed at home

Loved ones will say their final goodbyes Saturday for a Forrest City, Arkansas police officer who was killed in his own home.

Officer Oliver Johnson Jr.'s funeral will be at First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. in West Memphis.

Forest City PD said they are preparing to honor one of their own killed while playing video games with his daughter.

Officers from all across the Mid-South and Arkansas will be attending the funeral.

Oliver was killed when a stray bullet pierced the window of his West Memphis apartment. One week ago, his fellow officers gathered to remember the young father of two daughters.

“I'm hoping, praying, believing that an eventual suspect that may have hurt him his family and this community will be brought to justice,” said one of his fellow officers.

Officers said they found the two men responsible.

On the eve of Johnson's funeral, a judge ruled that Demarcus Parker will be held with no bond for his role in the murder.

The alleged gunman, 22-year-old George Henderson, is still in Memphis waiting to be extradited to Arkansas to face charges of killing the off-duty officer.

Police said Henderson was the man involved in the altercation outside Johnson's home that eventually led to shots being fired.

According to Forest City PD, because Johnson was not killed in the line of duty, his benefits will be limited.

A GoFundMe account set up by his co-worker has raised more than $10,000 to go to the slain officer's family.

