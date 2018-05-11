Czech Republic ambassador samples Central BBQ

The Czech Republic ambassador to the United States got a real taste of Memphis BBQ.

Hynek Kmonicek is in the Bluff City for International Week as part of the Memphis in May celebration.

The ambassador sat down for authentic southern BBQ at Central Barbecue.

He’s a huge sauce fan, and he's a collector of hot sauces. Kmonicek said he was very impressed with what he tasted.

“It's a big treat for ambassadors when they can leave the Washington bubble and go to see the people of the South and what's a better introduction than Memphis?” Kmonicek said. “And obviously here it is about ambiance, about the food, about the people. I think if every diplomatic trip would be like this, the world would be a much better place.”

Kmonicek also took a tour of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.