Mother's boyfriend charged with 3-year-old's murder

A 3-year-old girl was killed after investigators said she was severely beaten at her home near Forrest City, Arkansas.

St. Francis County Sheriff's Office said Deonte Miller, the live-in boyfriend of the girl's mother, is responsible.

The girl's mother said she received a call from Miller on Friday morning, urging her to rush home.

When she got home, her daughter was unresponsive.

Officials said the girl was bruised from the waist up and it looked like a cord had been tied around her neck.

"It hits really close to home. Our investigators are paying extra special attention. They came in today and have been working and we have been gathering evidence, doing interviews, and we want to make sure that justice is served in this case for this little girl," Captain Eddie Adamson said.

Miller, who is not the girl's father, is charged with capital murder. No bond has been set.

The girl's mother said she doesn't believe Miller, who she's known since November, was responsible.

"These young girls around here these days want a man more than they want their kids. That's just my whole thing, if they are looking just to be with a man they need to just be with that man and leave their kids somewhere else," Neicy Haggins said.

However, investigators said Miller, who also has a criminal history, gave officials at least five different accounts of how the girl was injured.

