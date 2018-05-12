Olympic gold medalist hosts 28th annual track meet in Collierville

Olympic Track and Field champion Rochelle Stevens stopped by WMC Action News 5 on Friday to talk about her upcoming 28th annual Invitational Track Meet.

Rochelle was a member of the USA gold medal-winning 4X400 Meter Relay team at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

She won a Silver Medal in the '92 Games at Barcelona, Spain, and still looks like she could break 50 in the Open Quarter right now.

Rochelle said her event is for both the young and old right.

This event, which started in 1990, has provided more than 10,000 athletes with shoes, bags, transportation, scholarships, and equipment.

Plus, it gives athletes the opportunity to compete in front of college coaches and recruiters with hopes of earning a track & field scholarship.

As an accomplished athlete, she’s earned numerous awards – she’s won All American 11 times and USA Track and Field Champion four times. She’s also been ranked among the world's top 10 in the open 400 Meter six times.

The 28th annual Invitational Track Meet will be held May 26 St. George's Independent School in Collierville.

