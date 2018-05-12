Man located after going missing - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man located after going missing

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Brandon Smith (Source: Memphis Police Department) Brandon Smith (Source: Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A City Watch Alert was issued for a missing man on Saturday morning.

Brandon Smith, 20, was last seen by his boyfriend on May 6 near the intersection of Homer Street and Vernon Avenue.

Memphis Police Department said he was located around 7:25 p.m. Saturday.

