1 dead, I-40 shutdown after fiery crash involving 18-wheelers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
FORREST CITY, AR (WMC) -

Interstate 40 westbound in Arkansas was shut down after a fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers.

The crash happened at mile maker 260 between Forrest City and West Memphis.

Arkansas Department of Transportation confirmed one person died in the crash.

One of the tractor trailers caught fire. 

