Mother charged in death of 2-year-old son

A Memphis mother is behind bars, accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death.

Davida Wooden, 25, was arrested after her son was found unresponsive Thursday.

"That's sad. Right before Mother's Day? That's sad," Natasha Neighbors said.

On Thursday, Wooden admitted to police that she beat her son with a belt inside the Spring Court Apartments near the University of Memphis.

According to the report, the beating was discipline to get his attention. She also said he fell down some stairs and hit his head on the bathtub.

Police said she didn't take him to the hospital for help.

Friday morning, the boy never woke up and he was pronounced dead.

"You're never supposed to beat a child like that. That's a baby. You're never supposed to hurt a child like that," Neighbors said.

What the medical examiner found is extremely gruesome. The boy had a lacerated kidney and spleen, large bruises, and blunt force trauma to his head. Over half of the child's blood was found in his abdomen.

"Obviously she's not no mother if she's she did that to her child," neighbor Tyler Polk said.

Micheal Armstrong is a neighbor in the apartment complex. On Saturday, he and his two children were riding bikes together. He said Wooden and her boy recently moved there in the last month.

"I just saw the crime scene and was wondering that day what was going on. We never really saw the kid come outside that much. Like how we're outside playing, we never really seen the kid at all," Armstrong said.

Wooden is charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, and first-degree murder. This was the only time she had been arrested in Shelby County.

Chris Luther reached out to a man on Facebook who identified himself as the father's child but he did not respond.

