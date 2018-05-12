Moving van overturns on I-40 causing traffic delays - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Moving van overturns on I-40 causing traffic delays

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A moving van overturned on I-40 and scattered debris across the interstate, causing traffic delays.

The incident happened near the Appling Road exit.

I-40 eastbound was down to just two lanes.

Three people were taken to the hospital from the scene in non-critical condition.

