Loved ones, law enforcement gather to bid farewell to slain AR officer

A procession of law enforcement from across the Mid-South and Arkansas gathered in West Memphis to pay respects to one of their own.

Forrest City police officer Oliver Johnson died April 28 when a stray bullet pierced through his apartment.

Friends and colleagues remembered him as someone whose personality lit up the room.

"This was Officer Johnson. This is my old man--is what I called him. He was everything I wish I could be and I am gone be. And he will never be forgotten," Lt. Marilyn Reynolds, of the Forrest City PD, said.

"He's another angel of God, waiting to see you, me, and everyone else. Hold your head up. You have much to be proud of with this young man," Sgt. Eric McCoy, with Forrest City, PD said.

Johnson joined the Forrest City police force in July 2016 and dreamed of one day becoming an Arkansas state trooper.

Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said the loss of Officer Johnson hit his department hard.

"I try to tell my young officers every day that you wake up in the morning, kiss family, never leave mad because you never know," Lee said.

The grief of Officer Johnson's colleagues eclipsed only by the pain felt by his family.

His mother described the loss as half her heart gone.

The father of two young daughters, Officer Johnson planned to marry his fiance later this year.

Instead, the 25-year-old's dreams will go unfulfilled--a life cut so tragically short.

Police arrested two men earlier this week for Officer Johnson's murder.

Because he was not killed in the line of duty, the benefits to his family will be limited.

A GoFundMe account has raised more than 10-thousand dollars, which will go to his loved ones.

