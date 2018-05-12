Crosstown Brewing premiers special Memphis in May Czech beer

The Czech Republic is this year's honored country for the Memphis in May International Festival, and one of Memphis' newest breweries was tasked with making a beer for the celebration.

Crosstown Brewing premiered Brake Czech.

It's a limited batch pilsner in the traditional Czech style, made with Czech hops.

Pilsner was first brewed in the Czech Republic back in 1852, and it is noted for its rich gold color, fat maltiness, and moderate to full body.

Crosstown Brewing founder Clark Ortkiese talked about what it takes to brew a pilsner.

"It's very challenging. There's not much to hide behind in a pilsner. It's a very basic beer, but it does require a lot of precision. A lot of time, its one of the biggest things, you don't have to cold lager that and that was a sacrifice for us, but we were so excited to brew a beer to honor the Czech Republic that it was worth it," he said

The pilsner is only available for a limited time on draft.

It can be found at Crosstown Brewery as well as select locations around town.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.