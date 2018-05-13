4 arrested in Downtown Memphis double shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

4 arrested in Downtown Memphis double shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Four men were arrested after a shooting sent two men to the hospital, according to Memphis Police Department. 

The shooting happened around midnight on Gayoso Avenue and South 4th Street. 

Witnesses said the suspects were in a convertible with the top down when 22-year-old Demetrius Williams fired five shots from a handgun.

But he wasn't finished. MPD said Williams got out of the car and fired an assault rifle at them.

A man was taken in critical condition, and a second man is in non-critical condition. 

The suspects--Williams, 20-year-old Marcus Ware, 18-year-old Jeremiah Ellis, and 22-year-old Anthony Smith--were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. 

