4 arrested in Downtown Memphis double shooting

Four men were arrested after a shooting sent two men to the hospital, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around midnight on Gayoso Avenue and South 4th Street.

Witnesses said the suspects were in a convertible with the top down when 22-year-old Demetrius Williams fired five shots from a handgun.

But he wasn't finished. MPD said Williams got out of the car and fired an assault rifle at them.

A man was taken in critical condition, and a second man is in non-critical condition.

The suspects--Williams, 20-year-old Marcus Ware, 18-year-old Jeremiah Ellis, and 22-year-old Anthony Smith--were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

